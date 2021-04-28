LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District released a comprehensive update regarding Clark County's COVID-19 mitigation strategy, as well as a number of a number of vaccine pop-up locations coming soon.
According to health officials, as of April 28, 2021, 856,131 COVID-19 doses have been initiated, 596,891 doses completed and a total of 1,400,247 COVID-19 vaccines have administered in Clark County.
The health district added that Clark County has reached nearly 47% of the eligible public. People received at least one dose of the vaccine, the health district said.
Health officials provided a vaccine site warning concerning the closure of the Cashman vaccination site. Cashman is slated to close on May 5, with large scale operations turning to the Las Vegas Convention Center.
POP-UP VACCINES
Several community clinics will be operational over the next few days:
Wednesday, April 28, 4-8 p.m.
Hollywood Recreation Center
1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142
Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jaycee's Senior Community Mobile Home Park
5805 W. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103
Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Searchlight Community Center
200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV 89046
Saturday, May 1, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bob Price Community Center
2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89156
May 11 – June 14 (Week 1-3 Dose 1, Week 4-6 Dose 2)
7 a.m. to noon
Texas Station Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
2101 Texas Star Ln., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Appointments are available by visiting the SNHD COVID-19 vaccine section.
Johnson and Johnson resumed vaccine distribution in Clark County this week. After careful review the CDC and FDA recommended to providers the use of the vaccine, citing the potential benefits outweighed the potential risks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.