LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In accordance with the CDC, the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday said that it recommends employers not require a health care provider's note for employees to return to work.
In a news release, SNHD said that most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Those with COVID-19 are asked to follow CDC recommendations to determine when to discontinue home isolation and return to work.
SNHD said that many health care providers and medical facilities are extremely busy, and requiring return-to-work documentation may cause unnecessary delay for employees who are healthy and able to return to the workforce.
The Health District notes that it does not provide return-to-work documentation.
Along those same lines, SNHD said it is no longer recommended that people who tested positive for COVID-19 be tested again. This recommendation, according to SNHD, includes employers who may have required employees be retested before returning to work.
Under the updated guidance, people who had symptoms of COVID-19 can discontinue self-isolation after at least 10 days have passed since the symptoms began, at least 24 hours since a fever has resolved without taking fever-reducing medicines such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, and as long as there have been improvement in other symptoms, the release said.
For those who were asymptomatic, release from isolation is 10 days from the test collection date, SNHD said.
In addition, SNHD notes that as testing volume increases, the Health District and the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory have been responding to the demand and operating at capacity.
Due to the increased volume, SNHD says laboratory reporting may be delayed.
SNHD only provides results for specimens collected at its locations or community testing events. SNHD patients can check their results online at snhd.info/lab-results.
In result of the increased demand for COVID-19 testing services at collection sites at SNHD's main location, 280 S. Decatur, and All Saints Episcopal Church, 4201 W. Washington, the Health District has implemented an online registration-based system for people requesting testing services.
The new service is available in English and Spanish: snhd.info/get-tested.
Additional Health District and partner testing locations and dates are available on a community testing calendar: snhd.info/covid-19-testing-sites.
