LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — As parents and guardians navigate through the pandemic, Halloween is still one of the most exciting nights of the year for kids.
That’s why Nevada health officials are encouraging care takers to follow safety recommendations.
The Southern Nevada Health District advises:
- Getting vaccinated if you are eligible.
- Wear a mask while attending indoor Halloween activities.
- If you are planning to trick or treat the CDC recommends going out in smaller groups from your household.
- Planning to stay in? Host a video chat party with family and friends to share in the celebration.
Children or adults who are sick should stay home and get tested for COVID-19.
For updated information from the CDC, visit here.
