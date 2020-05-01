LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will open a test site on Sunday, May 3 in the parking lot of Canyon Springs High School (350 E. Alexander Road).
The test site will be open from 7 a.m. to noon.
Tests are open to North Las Vegas residents of all ages. Residents should bring their ID and proof of residency, such as a driver’s license (if it reflects a North Las Vegas address) or utility bill.
There will be 300 tests available on a first come, first served basis.
Tests will be administered via drive-thru and people must remain in their vehicles.
