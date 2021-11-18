LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is offering COVID-19 testing and vaccine opportunities before the holiday season so families can gather safely.
The "Testing Before Turkey! Vaccination Before Vacation!" COVID-19 Clinic will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, at Futuro Academy, 920 N. Lamb Blvd., from 3 to 6 p.m. to offer people the opportunity to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines or a COVID-19 test.
Appointments are recommended for both testing and vaccinations at the event, but walk-ins will be accepted.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone age 5 and older, flu vaccines will be available for everyone six months of age and older. COVID-19 testing will be available for the whole family.
To make an appointment, visit www.SNHD.info/COVID.
In addition, parents can now make appointments for their children ages 5 to 11 for any of the SNHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations.
The health district recommends getting vaccinated before holiday vacations as the best way to protect against COVID-19 infection or serious illness as well as influenza.
The CDC recommends testing one to three days before travel for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. In addition, COVID-19 testing is recommended for anyone who is unvaccinated, has symptoms of COVID-19, or has come into close contact with someone with COVID-19. People who are experiencing symptoms should not travel, according to the CDC.
For more information, visit the CDC’s Holiday Celebrations page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.