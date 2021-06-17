LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District says nearly 47% of Clark County's population has gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district said on Thursday that 46.74% of Clark County residents have initiated vaccination. More than 59% of residents age 18 and older and nearly 54% of residents 12 and older have initiated.
According to the district, 37.95% of residents have completed vaccination. Nearly 49% of residents 18 and older and 43% of age 12 and older have completed.
As vaccination rates increase, variants have been found in Nevada including the UK and Delta variants. As of June 17, the district has identified 588 COVID-19 cases as variants of concern.
The district continues to provide vaccine clinics including pop-up clinics at public schools throughout the valley.
The Las Vegas Convention Center clinic will close on June 19. The Allegiant Stadium will close on June 20. And the Texas Station COVID-19 vaccine testing and clinic will end on June 21.
Additional community resources, including live chat assistance with making a vaccine appointment, is available at www.NVcovidfighter.org.
