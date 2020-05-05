LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After more than a month of doing take-out orders only, restaurants owners are now looking over new guidelines handed down to them by the Southern Nevada Health District.
The guidelines include separating tables by at least six feet, using disposable menus and offering plastic utensils instead of silverware.
"We’re just going to make sure they are all spread out. The booths, I think we are going to seat one party in every other booth. So we're going to lose 50 percent of the booths.," said Arnauld Briand, owner of Ventano Italian Grill and Seafood in Henderson.
The same rules apply for the bar area where customers come in for a drink and play video poker before dinner.
"People need to be six feet apart. The machines are very close to each other so we're going to have to close some. I will probably have 7 machines out of 15," said Briand.
Staff members could be asked to wear masks and gloves, social distancing signs will be posted in multiple languages where people tend to gather, other signage will ask customers who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms to order take out instead of dining in and parties will be limited to five people or less.
Here is the full list of guidelines from the Southern Nevada Health District:
Snhd Reopening Guidance and... by FOX5 on Scribd
"We have to adapt. We cannot just sit and whine about it. There's the law, there's the governors who makes decisions, good or bad," said Briand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.