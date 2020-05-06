LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday issued general guidance for businesses to re-open, once state officials give the green light.
To reduce contact among employees, the district advises businesses to contact employees and determine a schedule to prepare for opening.
If employees have symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, chills, or have had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, employees should not be put on the schedule, the district says. Employees with these symptoms should follow CDC guidance for home-isolating, until symptoms have passed.
The district advises not sharing equipment, if possible, and cleaning shared equipment frequently using disposable gloves and disinfectant. Routine cleaning of high-touch surfaces including tables, doorknobs, light switches, phones and faucets, is recommended.
The district recommends educating employees and establishing policies on social distancing, staying six feet apart, and avoiding large gatherings of employees and clients. Reducing occupancy and arranging furniture to facilitate social distancing among staff and customers, is encouraged.
Employers should educate employees on coughing and sneezing etiquette and frequent handwashing, the district says. Providing tissues, hand sanitizer, ample access to hand-washing facilities and no-touch trash cans are recommended.
Employees should wear face coverings and avoid handshakes and other contact greetings like hugs and high fives.
The district advises using a screening questionnaire to determine whether employees have symptoms of the virus and should be allowed to come in to work. It also encourages businesses to consider screening customers before they enter the establishment, using no-contact thermometers when possible, and requiring them to wear personal protective equipment.
Many small businesses are expecting to be able to reopen on May 15, the date Governor Steve Sisolak has extended the stay-at-home order.
