LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event at Allegiant Stadium after Spring Break on April 7.
According to a flyer shared on social media from the Clark County School District, the event will from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 7.
The testing site will be located at Allegiant Stadium Gate 10.
The flyer says it is a drive-through testing event, with provider-collected nasal swab. Results are expected in three to five days, according to the flyer.
FREE TESTING EVENT AFTER SPRING BREAK!— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) March 25, 2021
Get a fast, free COVID-19 test on Wednesday, April 7 from 8 - 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium Gate 10 with @SNHDinfo. The whole family is welcome! pic.twitter.com/cHTatJJMRE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.