LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Older residents and frontline workers in Laughlin will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to Clark County.
The county and Southern Nevada Health District plan to vaccinate 2,000 people in Laughlin on Wednesday and Thursday. Only people age 70 and older, frontline workers and other eligible groups can currently get the vaccine.
Appointments are required, the county said.
The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Aquarius Casino at 1900 S. Casino Drive. Appointments can be booked by clicking here.
“Ensuring that all Clark County residents have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine is a top priority. This includes the outlying area of Laughlin, home to 10,000 Nevadans,” said Commissioner Michael Naft who represents the area, in a written statement. “This vaccination site is a key step in rebooting our economy and allowing the thousands of visitors who enjoy all that Laughlin has to offer an opportunity to return, safely.”
Residents with questions about the vaccine and the vaccination process may call the Nevada COVID Vaccine Call Center at 1-800-401-0946.
