LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hispanics make up 27% of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Clark County, said Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) officials during a press conference on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 1,374 individuals of Hispanic ethnicity have tested positive for the virus out of 5,045 total cases in Clark County. Since the pandemic started in Southern Nevada, at least 343 Hispanics have been hospitalized for complications of COVID-19, and 44 have died.
Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief health officer of the district, added that other minorities have been adversely affected by the disease.
“Both the Asian community and African American community have been disproportionately affected by this disease, especially in terms of the severity of the disease. Both communities represent twice as many deaths and hospitalizations as the white or caucasian ethnic group,” Leguen said.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom directed people to go to umcsn.com to make an appointment at the drive-thru testing site that opened at the Orleans casino last week.
“Starting next week, there will be five additional sites throughout the valley,” Segerblom said.
Local officials have said that the Orleans testing site will be able to test 1,000 people per day for the virus.
