LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada residents can get vaccinated inside Allegiant Stadium starting today. And what's better -- Everyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets for a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
One winner will be selected each day of the clinic, announced the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday. This week, the clinic will run daily through Sunday, June 13 and again on Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20.
People receiving the vaccine will also receive a “rally towel” and have a stadium photo opportunity.
Ticket recipients will get to choose from designated tour dates and times in June. More details about the tour giveaway are available on the health district's website.
