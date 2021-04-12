LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first known cases of the Brazilian COVID-19 variant have been detected in Clark County.
The Southern Nevada Health District received notification about one case of the variant, known as P.1, from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, and information about two cases were forwarded from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“It is not unexpected that we have identified the Brazilian P.1 strain in Clark County and the B.1.1.7 strain has already been found here,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer of the health district.
The Clark County residents include a man in his 20s who was not hospitalized and reports having one vaccine dose. The other Clark County resident is a man in his 40s with no travel history, who was not hospitalized and has not been vaccinated.
A third is a man in his 30s with no travel history. He has not been hospitalized nor vaccinated. The health district said it has conducted disease investigation and contacted close contacts.
Contacts of these cases are advised to self-quarantine and monitor their health for symptoms.
The Brazilian variant, P.1, has been identified in several states and is classified as a "variant of concern" by the CDC. It is thought to be more easily transmissible.
“The variants are a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 by taking all of the steps we have been talking about for a year like wearing masks in public and when around others, getting tested, staying home if you are sick, and, now, getting vaccinated,” Leguen said.
