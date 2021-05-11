LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said on Tuesday another variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Clark County.
This is the first known case of the B.1.617.2 variant in Southern Nevada. It was first detected in India and "is considered a variant of concern," officials said.
The person who tested positive for the variant is a woman in her 20s.
"She did not report any recent travel, was not hospitalized, and has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. A contact investigation is being conducted," SNHD said.
“We have made tremendous steps in our efforts to stop the pandemic in our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “However, the identification of another COVID-19 variant is a reminder that while many of us are fully vaccinated and enjoying activities with family and friends again, the pandemic isn’t over, and we must continue to take steps to protect ourselves and other people.”
SNHD said the available COVID-19 vaccines protect against most variants, and encouraged the public to get vaccinated.
To date, 242 cases of the B.1.1.7; five cases of B.1351; five cases of B.1.429; and 28 cases of P.1. have been detected in Clark County.
