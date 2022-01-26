LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is expanding age eligibility for Pfizer's Paxlovid pill COVID-19 treatment.
The SNHD announced today that eligibility for the treatment now includes people age 12 to 64 with a positive COVID-19 test, who are at higher risk for severe illness. When the district initially started distributing the pill, it was limited to patients age 65 and older.
People in this group must also have symptoms of COVID-19, and those symptoms must have started within the last five days, the district said.
A complete list of conditions included in the criteria is available on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/paxlovid.
Information about COVID-19 treatments available throughout the state is available on FOX5's website: click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.