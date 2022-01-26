Virus Outbreak Treatment Explainer

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. (Pfizer via AP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is expanding age eligibility for Pfizer's Paxlovid pill COVID-19 treatment.

The SNHD announced today that eligibility for the treatment now includes people age 12 to 64 with a positive COVID-19 test, who are at higher risk for severe illness. When the district initially started distributing the pill, it was limited to patients age 65 and older. 

People in this group must also have symptoms of COVID-19, and those symptoms must have started within the last five days, the district said. 

A complete list of conditions included in the criteria is available on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/paxlovid.

