LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District released a message on Monday urging the public to follow guidance for employees and patrons to wear non-hospital grade, cloth face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The message came from Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, and stated that some businesses and residents have not been following the guidance.
"Employees of local businesses are putting themselves at risk to provide services to the public who are not wearing masks. They are wearing masks to protect the people they are serving, whether these are Nevada residents or out of State visitors, and they deserve proper support from managers and leaders of their industries who must act responsibly by requiring patrons to wear masks or face coverings at their establishments. Businesses have a moral obligation to protect this community by implementing policies that require their patrons to wear masks in public areas; it will certainly contribute to the decrease of coronavirus spread in Clark County, and the State of Nevada." -- Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer, SNHD
Leguen also noted that guests and customers are not required by law to wear cloth face coverings, despite "growing evidence" that face coverings can be one of the most effective tools for slowing community transmission of the virus.
"Unfortunately, it has faced opposition from limited segments of the population and reluctancy from some local business to properly request it from its patrons," Leguen's statement said.
