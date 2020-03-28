LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported 14 total deaths and 528 positive cases of COVID-19 in Clark County as of Saturday morning. Updated numbers from Nevada Health Response show 621 cases statewide.
According to a case count dashboard provided by SNHD, at least 10 of the 14 fatalities involved patients suffering underlying medical conditions including: diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart disease and immunocompromised persons.
In Nevada, about 41-percent of positive cases have been found in the 25-49 demographic, according to data from SNHD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
