LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 second doses on Feb. 1.
The district said on Monday that it will start contacting people who are eligible to receive their second dose and were vaccinated at a district-operated clinic -- Cashman Center, pop-up vaccination sites at Western High School and Jerome Mack Middle School, and the health district's clinic located on South Decatur Boulevard.
Second dose allocations are received based on the amount of first doses administered.
The district began administering the first doses of Moderna vaccine the week of Jan. 4. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine can be administered after 28 days. First doses of Pfizer vaccine were first administered the week of Jan. 18. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be administered after 21 days.
People who are eligible for a second dose appointment through the SNHD will be notified using the contact information they shared at the time they received their first dose and will then be provided scheduling information. If someone who received their first dose from another non-health district clinic schedules an appointment, they will not be vaccinated and will be advised to contact their original provider to receive their second dose, the SNHD said in a statement.
The health district says it is in the process of implementing a new registration and appointment system that will give people the option to schedule their second dose appointment when they receive their initial vaccination.
