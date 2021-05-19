Virus Outbreak Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday that two of the mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Clark County will close in June.

According to SNHD, the vaccination site at the Las Vegas Convention Center will close on June 19 while the Texas Station clinic will close on June 21.

Those who still need to get a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to visit their local pharmacy or a pop-up vaccine clinic.

