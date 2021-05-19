LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday that two of the mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Clark County will close in June.
According to SNHD, the vaccination site at the Las Vegas Convention Center will close on June 19 while the Texas Station clinic will close on June 21.
Those who still need to get a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to visit their local pharmacy or a pop-up vaccine clinic.
BREAKING: MASS VAX SITES CLOSING LVCC Convention Center closing June 19Texas station closing June 21 @FOX5Vegas— Jaclyn Schultz (@JaclynFOX5Vegas) May 19, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.