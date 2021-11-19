LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District has said COVID-19 boosters are available at all affiliated clinics, after the state and federal health officials on Friday announced expansion of COVID-19 booster eligibility to all vaccinated adults.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded eligibility to all adults 18 and older who have completed vaccination at least two months ago for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or six months ago for Moderna or Pfizer. Previously, eligibility to receive a booster was for only those age 65 and older who got the vaccine six months ago, those with pre-existing conditions, or who have increased risk from living or working conditions.
Shortly before the FDA expansion, the Nevada health department announced it would offer it to all vaccinated adults, following several other states that already had started offering the booster to all adults.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have yet to agree to expand the boosters to healthy young adults.
For a complete listing of clinic locations, visit www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. The website includes a feature that allows people to search for clinic listings by ZIP code.
The Southern Nevada Health District's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard, where boosters are being administered, has the following hours of operation:
- Monday and Friday, 6:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., expanded hours 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. *
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. *
- Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. **
- *Health district clinics will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day), and Friday, Nov. 26.
- **There will be no weekend clinics at the 280 S. Decatur Blvd. location for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
CVS Health, which is not a health district clinic, also announced on Friday that the booster will be available at all of its locations starting Saturday. Appointments can be scheduled on CVS.com or the CVS app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.