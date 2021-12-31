LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the highest count of COVID-19 cases for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to a news release sent Friday, 369,414 cases of coronavirus were reported in Clark County as of Dec. 30. That's an increase of 3,363 from the previous day, SNHD said.
No new deaths were reported.
The 7-day moving average was recorded as 1,306 new positive cases as of Dec. 27.
"If individuals choose to gather with people outside of their households to celebrate the new year, I urge them to take the precautions to protect themselves and others,” SNHD Dr. Fermin Leguen said in a statement. "The best way to protect ourselves today is for everyone to be fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose of the vaccine if eligible, wear well-fitting masks when indoors and in crowded settings, wash your hands frequently, and most importantly stay home and away from others if they are sick."
The rise in cases comes during the fast spread of the omicron variant.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story attributed cases to Dec. 29. The SNHD updated its reporting to reflect the correct date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.