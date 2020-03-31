LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District unanimously approved an emergency facility to treat COVID-19 during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
According to a meeting agenda, SNHD would annex part of the health district campus for coronavirus patients. SNHD estimated the cost of the facility would be $3 million, though FEMA would cover 75% of the costs.
The facility is expected to have 40 pods with two beds per pod, at a cost of $80,000 per bed, officials said. The facility would be mobile and could be used for future emergencies, according to SNHD.
Under President Trump's national emergency declaration, FEMA was given the authority to approve requests for non-congregate sheltering. FEMA describes non-congregate sheltering as "private or public facilities that, by design, provide a short-term lodging function and an increased degree of privacy over congregate shelters."
Clark County officials said the facility would lodge those who test positive for coronavirus but don't require hospitalization.
The full agenda item, including the possible renderings of the facility, are available online.
