LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will be opening two more pop-up clinics in the northeast valley next week.
According to the SNHD, the clinics will be at Eldorado High School and Hollywood Recreation Center from February 10 through the 12.
Anyone in the eligible tier groups can receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
WHERE
1139 N Linn Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89110
1650 S Hollywood Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89142
For more information on eligibility or to book future appointments visit the SNHD website.
The Health District has just added two pop-up #covidvaccine clinics to the calendar — Feb 10-12 at Eldorado High School and Hollywood Rec Center — open to all currently eligible groups. First dose only. Determine eligibility and book appointments at https://t.co/YaDlVqNtr4 pic.twitter.com/f1Yp3owzJ5— SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) February 5, 2021
