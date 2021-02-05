Can you mix vaccines? UK trial aims to find out

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive-up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020.

 PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will be opening two more pop-up clinics in the northeast valley next week.

According to the SNHD, the clinics will be at Eldorado High School and Hollywood Recreation Center from February 10 through the 12.

Anyone in the eligible tier groups can receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WHERE

Eldorado High School

1139 N Linn Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Hollywood Rec Center

1650 S Hollywood Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89142

For more information on eligibility or to book future appointments visit the SNHD website.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.