LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said as of Tuesday, more than 21,000 people in Clark County have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The health district said since distribution on Dec. 14, 21,081 vaccines have been administered, per data from the state of Nevada's Department of Health and Human Services.
SNHD said they are currently vaccinating the Tier 1 group, "including staff of smaller outpatient and home health facilities at its 280 S. Decatur public health center and long-term care facility staff, psychiatric and behavioral health hospital staff, and laboratory staff at a clinic at Western High School."
"These sites are currently providing approximately 12,000 appointments. Additional clinic dates are being scheduled, and vaccine is also being administered by community health care partners in Clark County," a statement from the health district said.
To date, SNHD said they have received 70,050 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution in Clark County.
