LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Smith's will begin offering walk-in vaccines in Southern Nevada.
Kroger Health is offering all three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, & Johnson & Johnson) free of charge. Those who schedule online will also be able to select which vaccine they prefer to receive based on availability by store location.
You can schedule appointments at: www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/covidvaccine.
"Our pharmacies will dedicate an hour of each day exclusively to offer COVID-19 vaccines," Kroger said.
Individuals must be 16+ to receive a Pfizer vaccine with ages 12-15 pending a CDC review. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only available for people 18+.
