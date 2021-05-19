LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug on Wednesday announced an update to its store mask policy.
According to a news release, starting Thursday, May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated employees no longer need to wear a mask in the company's facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction.
The release notes that if there is a state or local mandate, Smith's will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.
Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask. The company requests that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask, the release states.
Employees in the pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings, according to Smith's.
The company notes that it will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.
