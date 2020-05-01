LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food and Drug is expanding its temporary store hours starting Sunday, May 3.

According to a news release, starting Sunday, all 141 Smith's locations will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for senior shoppers age 60 and over and will expand service hours for the general public from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The remainder of the week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays) will be open to the general public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the release.

Previously, Smith's stores were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help keep stores stocked and cleaned.

“We decided to expand our hours due to an improving supply chain and stronger product availability,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “Our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while maintaining cleanliness and providing the products they want at our everyday low prices.”

Smith's is also providing masks for all of its store associates, who are now requested to wear them or bring their own face covering to work. The retailer is also encouraging all customers to wear a mask while in its stores.

Smith's has also asked federal and state governments to designate grocery store associates as "extended first responders" or "emergency personnel" to help receive priority access to protective masks and other benefits, according to the release.

The grocer has also waived the fee associated with pickup orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required. Smith's also now accepts SNAP benefits for pick-up orders.