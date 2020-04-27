LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food and Drug announced Monday that it will accept SNAP benefits for pickup orders.
Smith’s is rolling out a payment capability across our grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.
Smith's provided the following instructions for how customers can use SNAP benefits for pickup orders:
1. Choose your preferred store location on smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app
2. Shop and place your order for groceries on smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app
3. Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up
4. An associate shops for your order
5. When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived
6. An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card
In an effort to encourage customers to use the pickup service during the pandemic, Smith's said it has waived the pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold require.
