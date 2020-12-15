LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's stores announced they will provide the COVID-19 vaccine locally and across the US.
Kroger, Smiths' parent company, said it will partner with state health departments and the federal government for rollout.
“At Smith’s we are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We have been diligent in doing our part in the community to stop the spread of the virus, including partnering with city and county health departments to provide free drive-through COVID-19 testing,” Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale said. “Affordable antibody testing is now available at all Smith’s pharmacies, and our team of healthcare professionals are actively preparing for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Smith's was the nation's first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers in all pharmacies for $25. The antibody tests help inform patients whether they were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.