LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food and Drug stores in Southern Nevada have implemented purchase limits on chicken and fresh pork.
According to a spokeswoman for Smith's, the grocer has a limit of two on chicken and fresh pork. The purchase limits are in effect at all Smith's locations in Southern Nevada, the company confirmed.
Smith's Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale provided the below statement to FOX5 in regards to the limitations:
At Smith’s, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. At this time, we’ve added purchase limits only on chicken and fresh pork.
According to CNN, in recent weeks, top meat suppliers have announced temporary closures as their workers fall ill with coronavirus. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said last week the closures have resulted in a 25% reduction in pork slaughter capacity and 10% reduction in beef slaughter, CNN reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.