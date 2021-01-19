LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Pharmacies in Nevada will begin vaccinating seniors 70 years and older starting Wednesday.
According to officials, Smith's Food & Drug obtained a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for seniors 70 and older. Officials said Smith's is following CDC and state guidance on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The vaccine will be distributed at no cost to patients. According to Smith's officials, the appointments will be fast like the appointments for the flu shot. Officials ask that individuals plan to wait about 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to make sure there's no adverse side effects.
BOOK AN APPOINTMENT
Appointments can be made online at a local Smith's pharmacy starting Tuesday.
LINK TO APPOINTMENTS: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.