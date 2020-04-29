LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kroger, the parent company of Smith's Food and Drug in Las Vegas will now require all employees to wear masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"As an essential business, we’ve been balancing our most urgent priority to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers with open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain, so that our communities always have access to fresh, affordable food and products," the company said in a statement.
The company is also working to provide face shields and exploring other safety measures for employees who cannot wear masks due to medical reasons, Kroger Division Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale said.
"Additionally, we also encourage all our customers to wear a mask when they visit our stores," Martindale said.
The directive began Sunday, April 26, according to a Kroger spokesperson.
The ONLY reason all places are suddenly to require it? Is because Sisolak is following Government orders from California!
