LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Getting the COVID-19 vaccine could land you $1 million dollars.
Through July 10, if you get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win $1 million dollars from Kroger.
Kroger Health will be giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million each week for five weeks, as well as 50 'groceries for a year' prizes.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company store. In Nevada, that includes Smith's locations.
To enter, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.
