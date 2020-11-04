LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's will be hiring for the upcoming holiday season.
Smith's announced it would be hiring at 141 stores across seven states for the season. Smith's didn't immediately respond to a request for specific positions open in the Las Vegas Valley.
Smith's said it has hired more than 9,900 associates since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a leading employer and retailer in the western region, Smith’s is preparing for the season ahead, knowing COVID-19 will continue to affect every aspect of our daily lives and operations,” Smith's Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale said in a media release. “We are taking proactive steps to ensure our stores and facilities are clean, safe and appropriately staffed as well as shelves are full of fresh food and essentials and our supply chain and e-commerce solutions continue to operate efficiently, especially for upcoming holiday celebrations. Every action we’re taking requires friendly, caring and dedicated associates, and we’re currently recruiting talent to join our team for the holidays and beyond.”
Smith's said the average wage is $15/hour, including benefits like healthcare, retirement planning, tuition reimbursement and on-demand pay.
Candidates can apply online at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or at a local Smith's store.
