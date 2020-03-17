LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's is following Dollar General by offering an hour of shopping just to seniors due to coronavirus fears.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Smith's will dedicate the first hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., to the shopping needs of senior citizens until further notice, according to a news release. The company is also evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.
Each store will have staff on hand to help those who mat need special accommodations, Smith's said.
For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times, We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors.
Seniors are part of a group who have been deemed more vulnerable to the coronavirus by health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.