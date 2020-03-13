LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's/Kroger has announced that it is operating temporary reduced hours in all stores due to coronavirus.
According to Kroger, the company has implemented temporary hours in all stores from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Kroger operates 38 Smith's stores throughout Southern Nevada, a spokeswoman for the company said.
Earlier this month, Kroger announced that it would be limiting the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order.
Additionally, among other new policies, Kroger says that it is cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, selfcheckouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.
