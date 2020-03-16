LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to increased demand in response to the coronavirus, Smith's Food & Drug Stores have announced that they are hiring immediately.
Smith's says it is working relentlessly to keep its shelves stocked with fresh, affordable food and essential items, according to a news release. The retailer says that due to the increased demand, it is restocking more than usual and is doing extra deep cleaning to mitigate the risk of coronavirus spreading.
In addition, Smith's has also announced shorter hours at its stores.
Kroger said on Monday that store hours have been changed to 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Those interested in applying for a position at Smith's can visit smithsfoodanddrug.com or visit a local store.
A spokeswoman for Smith's issued the following statement in regards to the company's hiring:
We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality. To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment.
