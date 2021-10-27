LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug Stores is looking to hire multiple associates as it prepares to open its new Smith's Marketplace in Henderson.
According to a news release, the company is looking to fill 100 positions for the new Smith's Marketplace store in Henderson.
The company is holding open in-person interviews on Oct. 27 - 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Smith’s Training Center, 4001 S. Decatur Blvd, Suite 18, near Flamingo and Decatur.
Those hired would begin their position immediately and train in various Southern Nevada Smith’s stores until the Henderson Marketplace store opens, the release notes.
According to the company, Smith’s has expedited its hiring process to shorten the time between application and employment, with onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours.
"Smith’s also adjusted its new hire approach to focus on career development, culture, and safety. This adjustment allows new hires to find immediate gratification and success in their new career," the release says.
The $24 million store will be located at the Cadence Village Center, marking the first Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson, the company said previously.
The 124,000-square-foot multi-department store will offer one-stop shopping with more than 200,000 products including food, apparel, housewares and household decor, hardware, gardening needs and general merchandise, according to a previous news release.
The company said previously that features of the new store will include a Murray’s Cheese Shop, Starbucks kiosk, a Pizza Romana Station, freshly made sushi, a floral department, exclusive Raider’s and Knights sport apparel, slot machine stations, wine and beer tasting station and drive through pharmacy.
“We provide industry leading health care and retirement benefits that many of our competitors do not offer,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “Smith’s also provides retirement benefits in the form of pension investments for many of our frontline associates, which fewer than 9% of U.S. companies provide. With health care and retirement benefits factored in, Smith’s average hourly rate grows from $15 to well over $20.”
For more information, call (702) 323-7288.
The Henderson location will mark the second Smith's Marketplace in Nevada, with the first being in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.