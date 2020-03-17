LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's and Albertsons are following Dollar General by offering an hour of shopping just to seniors due to coronavirus fears.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Smith's will dedicate the first hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., to the shopping needs of senior citizens until further notice, according to a news release. The company is also evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.
Each store will have staff on hand to help those who may need special accommodations, Smith's said.
For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times, We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors.
Albertsons announced Tuesday they would open their stores to seniors and vulnerable people every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Albertsons has 2,200 stores nationwide.
The situation around Coronavirus continues to unfold. Across Albertsons Companies 2,200+ stores nation-wide, we know that some of our most vulnerable neighbors are senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems, who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible.
We are sensitive to the fact that everyone is anxious to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too. We will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 AM to 9 AM for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. We are asking that our customers help us reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our communities. We thank our customers in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and friends, and in helping us maintain this temporary operations guideline.
Our store hours are being updated continuously on our websites. For the best information on when your local store is open, please visit your local store's website.
Seniors are part of a group who have been deemed more vulnerable to the coronavirus by health officials.
(1) comment
This is wonderful. Sam's club has been horrible through this and not even giving any special time for seniors or Plus members.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.