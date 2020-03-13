LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas will suspend all performances through the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns.
The Smith Center to Suspend All Performances Through March 31, All venues will go dark effective Sunday at 10 PM— The Smith Center (@SmithCenterLV) March 13, 2020
Please hold on to your tickets. We will reschedule as many events as possible and will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds and other options soon.
The performance center made the announcement Friday afternoon. All venues were set to go dark effective Sunday at 10 p.m.
The Smith Center told patrons to hold on to their tickets, as they planned to reschedule as many performances as possible.
Impacted events include "Once on this Island," Frankie Moreno and the Las Vegas Philharmonic.
All the homeless head on back there it's closed for awhile!
