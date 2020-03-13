Smith Center seeking girls to star in Broadway musical

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas will suspend all performances through the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns.

The performance center made the announcement Friday afternoon. All venues were set to go dark effective Sunday at 10 p.m.

The Smith Center told patrons to hold on to their tickets, as they planned to reschedule as many performances as possible.

Impacted events include "Once on this Island," Frankie Moreno and the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

