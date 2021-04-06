LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is calling on artists, art enthusiasts and fans of the venue to submit their artwork highlighting beloved memories at the Center.
According to a news release, those interested can enter photos of their art pieces from April 6 to May 20, with any visual creative medium welcomed.
The Smith Center says it will feature the top three pieces from each age category in its lobby, following the center’s reopening. The winners will also attend a private reception with Myron Martin, The Smith Center’s president and CEO.
The Smith Center’s visual arts contest includes the following three age categories:
- Students ages 6 to 11 (parent permission required)
- Students ages 12 to 17 (parent permission required)
- Adults 18 and over
According to the release, participants can submit artworks that represent a "special memory they have of The Smith Center, which might include inspiration such as: a family show they enjoyed, a world-class performer they experienced there, special events they attended there, the bustle of the center’s Grand Lobby, the center’s art deco architecture and more."
Entries will be judged on the artwork’s success in telling a story inspired by a passion for the arts, and/or celebrating the importance of The Smith Center in the community, the release notes.
“The Smith Center’s temporary closure during the pandemic has been the greatest challenge our nonprofit ever faced. We miss our guests, and they tell us they miss gathering at our center to experience the joy of live performances,” Martin said. “This visual arts call for entries invites people to celebrate all the special experiences we share together at The Smith Center, as we look forward to many more of these when we reopen.”
The venue will accept just one entry per individual. An artwork must be an individual piece, not created by a group. Each entry must be an original work by the submitting artist, and may not violate U.S. copyright laws, the organization says.
According to the release, accepted mediums include a pencil or pen and ink sketch, mixed media, a painting, a drawing with markers, pastels or crayons, a 3D collage, a photograph, a sculpture or any other visual art medium.
People must submit entries online, by uploading photos of their artwork and completing the application form, available HERE.
Anyone with additional questions is asked to email tscart@thesmithcenter.com.
