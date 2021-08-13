LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to see a show at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas will need to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19, the venue announced.
According to the Smith Center's safety website, all staff are fully vaccinated or tested weekly and wearing masks at all times.
The Smith Center notes that guests must show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the time of entry. Guests will be asked to present a physical copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
The venue adds that for adult guests over the age of 12 who are not able to be vaccinated for either a medical exception or religious belief, they must provide proof of one of the following instead of evidence of vaccination:
- Negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time, or
- Negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.
"Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above," the Smith Center said.
Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, the Smith Center notes.
In a statement, the Smith Center says that while the majority of its patrons told them they're vaccinated, it is their "responsibility to make everyone feel safe in the wake of the spread of the Delta variant."
The Smith Center required the following statement:
In today’s ever-changing world, we are presented with constant challenges that require us to make important reopening policy decisions as part of our commitment to the health and safety of everyone upon our reopening. While the vast majority of our patrons tell us they are vaccinated, it is our responsibility to make everyone feel safe in the wake of the spread of the Delta variant and so we have recently instituted a vaccination requirement. This new policy is consistent with current best practices around the country, from Broadway to Hollywood. We will continue to monitor government and health guidelines and will update our health and safety protocols as necessary. For the latest details, please visit our website at TheSmithCenter.com/Safety.
Fake vaccination cards will be everywhere.
