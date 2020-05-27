LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a message from President and CEO Myron Martin, the Smith Center on Wednesday announced that it will "remain dark indefinitely."
"Our doors have been closed for months now, and we remain dark indefinitely," Smith Center President and CEO Myron Martin said in an emailed newsletter Wednesday.
"Our community may be starting to reopen, but sadly it's clear that large theater venues will be among the last facilities to reopen," Martin said in the letter. "While I have been hopeful from the onset of this pandemic that we would be reunited again soon, the reality is that social distancing just doesn't work in a theater. Not only is it financially impossible to accomplish, it is artistically troubling as well."
The letter also notes that Smith Center's touring partners are finding it difficult to plan complex tors and are asking the venue to postpone or cancel engagements.
"A few weeks ago, we announced the rescheduling of 'My Fair Lady' to July 21. Today we regret to inform that the September - October run of HAMILTON has been postponed and will not play during the current season," Martin said in the letter.
Martin added that they do not have a new date yet, but are working with the producers to bring the show back to Las Vegas. "In the meantime, our subscribers should know that we have already taken the liberty of crediting their accounts for these tickets," Martin added.
The letter notes that the venue is in the process of rescheduling many of the other concerts and events it had slated for the summer and fall. Those with tickets will be offered a refund for any show that does not materialize, according to the letter.
"Frankly, I don't know when we will reopen," Martin says. "Maybe later this fall, or January, or maybe even later. AS a nonprofit that relies heavily on ticket sales, this is a serious financial setback. We are working hard to significantly cut operational expenses but going dark is still costly."
Martin says that as a result of the cuts, the venue has established the Road to Reopening Fund, "a major fundraising effort to ensure that we are able to reopen, present live performances, provide stages for our resident companies and deliver transformational arts education programming in the future."
"You will be hearing more about this fundraising initiative in the coming weeks, but we hope you will agree that if there was ever a time for us to ask you for help, that time is now. With your financial support, we can raise the curtain again."
Visit https://www.thesmithcenter.com/updates/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.