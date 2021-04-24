LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Driving down Eastern Avenue near Flamingo Road, pharmacist Josh Koroghli and his team dressed in Hawaiian shirts waved drivers down and carried signs that read ‘COVID Vaccine Walk-In Now’.
"We came up with the idea lets hit the street,” Koroghli said. “Lets get outside. It gives us a chance to talk to people. Every day we dress up different. We're able to educate, and even if they're not going to get it from us now they're thinking, 'Hey, you know what? I should probably get vaccinated' or 'Now I know a place I can get vaccinated.'”
Koroghli’s independent shop, Vesper Specialty Pharmacy, got its first doses of the vaccine the same day Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine was put on pause. The appointments started to disappear, because of fear of the vaccine.
"All of a sudden when that pause happened we went from 50 down to two in one day. It just blew our mind," Koroghli said.
So the pharmacy is now on a mission to reeducate about the vaccination. Their way to get the word out is to talk to people in front of their pharmacy and catch people driving by. One day they got 18 people to walk-in off the street.
"The biggest question I get is 'how much is it?' To you or I, maybe, we know there's no charge, but there's still a lot of people out there that believe, ‘I have no insurance, I can't get it,’" Koroghli said.
In Clark County, there are still six zip codes with at least 45,000 people, where less than 30% of residents 16 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The areas are mostly in North Las Vegas, and right in the middle of the valley in Vesper Pharmacy's zip code.
Transportation and a language barrier has been the biggest hurdle, according to Koroghli.
"Here there's a lot of people that take the bus, a lot of people that walk and they don't have access to say what somebody in Anthem does," Koroghli said.
Five new pop-up vaccine sites are coming to Clark County, with a goal to reach those areas with low vaccine turn out. The biggest site will include a drive through at Texas Station in North Las Vegas.
At the same time small pharmacies, like Koroghli’s, are trying to do their part.
"I talked to someone and they came back with 10 other people. Their whole family. They were so excited that they got the vaccine they were crying, because they were protected. That's why we're here. That’s why we do this," Koroghli said.
You can sign up for an appointment at Vesper Specialty Pharmacy here. Koroghli said they’ll also help people find a vaccination site that is most convenient to where they live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.