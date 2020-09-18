LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the cancellation of major conventions, small businesses near the Las Vegas Convention Center are preparing for a loss of foot traffic and income.
“Usually when the conventions are happening we get a lot of business. The parking lot gets full, the sidewalks. Everything is full,” said Shakara Clark, a cashier at AB Market.
The manager at India Palace restaurant near the convention center says about 40 percent of his business comes from convention goers.
“I think conventions have gotten huge recently. I feel like there was one every weekend before. It gets really busy,” said India Palace manager Jaspreet Hira.
Michelle Lefear, who owns Michelle’s Hair Salon, says people attending conventions would come into her salon for a last minute hair cut or up-do.
“It’s not just those people. A lot of their families sometimes came with them. They would stop in really quick before going out at night,” said Lefear.
Hira sid India Palace is using third party delivery services to try to make up for the lost income.
“We’re mostly just starting up more on the delivery options on the third party platforms. But that has an affect because they take 30 percent from us,” said Hira.
Clark is posting flyer and trying to entice regular customers with promotions and specials
Lafear says she is trying to be more present on social media, but fears it will not be enough.
“I can’t even explain the feeling of 25 years of hard work and I don’t know what’s next,” said Lefear.
