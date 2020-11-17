LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many small businesses bank on holiday spending to keep them afloat, especially after a tough year.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Drago Sisters Bakery made the difficult decision to shut down for three months .
"Business wise, we could've probably stayed open," said owner Tori Thomas. "But I got foster kids at the same time that were permanently placed with me, so we decided to shut down for everyone's safety."
With more people to care for, the pandemic has not only impacted Thomas' business, but her personal life too.
"It's been a little nerve wracking there because now I have kids to worry about getting sick and all that," Thomas said. "Before, it was just me. So having kids involved is a little bit scarier."
Thomas said the bakery is doing everything it can to make sure customers are safe.
"We check our temperatures every morning," Thomas said. We wash our hands constantly, we have sanitizer, we bleach everything between customers."
Thanksgiving is normally a busy time of year for the small business, especially for pies.
"This year, we don't have as many pie orders," Thomas said. "Hopefully they'll pick up in the next week before Thanksgiving. Last year, we had a lot more pie orders. We had about 100 pie orders last year. This year we're about half."
While Thomas and staff don't know what the future holds, they're hoping for the best this holiday season.
"If we don't get the business, then we don't have the money to pay the employees," Thomas said. "Having customers that come in and support small businesses will help all the way around. Not just my family, but my employee's families as well."
If someone doesn't feel comfortable coming into the store, they do have the option to stay in your car and they'll bring it outside.
Thomas said they're also working to give back to the community.
Right now they're collecting gently used items for kids families in need. Those interested can drop items off at 6870 S. Rainbow Boulevard, unit 116, Las Vegas, NV 89118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.