LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some small business owners in the valley are celebrating the decision to require masks is now in their hands.
Julie Johnston, founder and owner of Las Vegas gym, Camp Rhino, said this was one of the best days of her life.
“I could cry about it right now like, getting everybody back, getting back to normal, just it’s the best feeling ever like this is one of the best days of my life," Johnston said.
For 17 years Johnston said the only time she had to close was during the pandemic.
“Things have been out of our control for so long and it didn’t matter before how safe we were it didn’t matter that we had the most giant gym space and you could like have 5 people in the gym and you still had all these rules to follow even if you were super far away. So it’s like ok- we know how to keep our members safe but we get to do it like our way and most of our members are vaccinated anyways," Johnston said.
Johnston described her staff and members as a close-knit community. She will trust those working out without a mask to be fully vaccinated.
"We get to make the decisions here because we’re private, we’re a members only gym too so it’s just our members- most the people that are here they hangout outside the gym as well. So we just get to say ok guys the day has finally come if you’re vaccinated you don’t have to wear the mask. So we just know and there is a lot of trust," Johnston said.
