HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Small business owners in the Las Vegas Valley are applying for federal grants following the devastating blow from closures due to coronavirus.
Emilio Catanescu is the owner of Emilio’s Pizza and Bistro in Henderson. He moved to the U.S. from Brescia in Northern Italy two years ago.
"We were thinking about the American Dream. For me, my family and especially for my girls," said Catanescu.
In October 2018, he opened his business. He said the first year was tough but things slowly picked up. When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms, Emilio’s Pizza and Bistro got hit hard.
Now Catanescu needs help paying for rent and payroll, so he applied for a couple of new federal aid programs that help business owners get through the next few months.
The Paycheck Protection Program will give him much needed funds to pay his employees.
"This help will be very good to help for the next three months, to keep going," said Catanescu.
He is not alone. The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce is seeing a lot of business owners do the same.
"Since the PPP Loan became live on Friday, we've been working non-stop. We worked all throughout the weekend,” said Sonny Vinuya, president of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce.
Business owners can also take advantage of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance which gives people like Emilio help with other expenses like paying rent.
To apply business owners need to complete the application forms through their banks and have payroll documentation in order, including last year’s tax returns and W-2 forms.
"There is eventually a cap to it from the government. So getting it done sooner rather than later would be better," said Vinuya.
