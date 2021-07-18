LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas restaurants were hit hard during the pandemic and on Sunday, officials with the Small Business Administration took a tour of several of them to see how owners have been able to survive during this time.
The owner of Ichiza in Chinatown was able to receive PPP funds, as well as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The SBA administrator said she wants to know how these businesses have been able to navigate with their assistance programs.
She said many underserved small businesses with women and people of color were not able to access relief at the same rates. She wants to make sure the SBA makes their programs available to all communities, and they're able to help during this time of recovery.
"Of course there’s still concern about some of the challenges they’ve had to face. Increased costs, more hits on revenue, and so as they recover the SBA knows they’re still in this survival mode that relief is really critical," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. "So we know they need it quickly always, efficiently, and in a way that is user friendly because these are small businesses juggling multiple hats."
Casillas Guzman was a speaker at the Reservation Economic Summit while in Southern Nevada. Her trip to Las Vegas is part of a series of national visits highlighting the nation's recovery.
