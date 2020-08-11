LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Between working remote and learning online, families will rely heavily on internet this fall.
"Never before have people been so dependent upon their internet connection not just for entertainment but now for their livelihood," said David Diers.
Diers is the VP of Technology for Cox Communications in the Southwest region. He said think of your network in two-parts. One network is coming into your home from a provider, like Cox. The other network is within a home. Diers said the latter is most likely what's causing your internet to slow down.
If you have a designated work or learning area, move your router to that room.
"The closer the distance the better the signal strength," said Diers.
Diers said the average number of devices using WiFi within a household is 25 so it's important to check what's connected.
"They might be using their laptop at this point in time and wondering why does this seem slow? Oh guess what, my gaming station is streaming video in the other room and my child is watching Netflix on another laptop over here," said Diers.
Some devices can take up bandwidth even when you’re not using them, like apps running in the background on your cellphone. Alexa devices and video-streaming services like Roku can also use a lot of bandwidth.
If it's not in use, disconnect from WiFi or turn it off.
"A lot of people don’t realize frequency that your WiFi router uses is also used by other devices in your homes. Things like a doorbell or a microwave or a baby monitor or a garage door opener."
That means if someone is on a video-call and someone else is using the microwave, the video-call could be slower or choppy.
Diers said interference from your own home is the most common reason for slow internet at home. Even in a neighborhood filled with students, Diers said the probability of them slowing down your internet is "low."
"It all depends where people are going on the internet and if there’s capacity on whatever parts of the internet or the sites they happen to be going toward."
If everyone’s using the same website, the website capacity can get bogged down. This could be an issue for CCSD students and teachers as they all try to navigate the new online learning system Canvas.
"We’ve been anticipating some of those needs and trying to pair with as many of these educational learning sites as possible here locally," said Diers.
Diers said Cox has also spent the last few months moving cables close to homes to improve internet speed across Las Vegas.
